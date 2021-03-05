Kendall Jenner Channels ’80s Workout Vibes in a Cropped Sweatshirt, Metallic Leggings & Chunky Slides

Kendall Jenner channeled retro workout vibes from the 1980s as she headed to a pilates class in Los Angeles this afternoon.

The supermodel made her way into the local studio in comfortable style, matching a vintage-inspired cropped sweatshirt to metallic high-rise leggings and her favorite rectangular frame shades. She also made sure to keep an $8 Skims face mask handy as she headed indoors.

Continuing the retro appeal of her look, Jenner tucked the hem of her leggings into slouchy tube socks for a leg warmer-style vibe.

Footwear fans go back and forth on their thoughts on socks and sandals. While the combination is considered disharmonizing by some, others prefer the layering as it allows you to wear your favorite open-toe designs year-round. Brands like Fendi, Anna Sui, Simone Rocha and more included socks and sandals together in their recent runway shows — and you can even find Justin Bieber, Halle Berry, Ariana Grande and Kanye West rocking their own takes on the disputed footwear combo.

For Jenner, the model’s own sandals tapped her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy brand for a comfy style. The recognizable slides feature the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed. Combining Yeezy sandals and socks is also Jenner’s favorite footwear combination as she heads to low-impact workout and has frequented the duo multiple times already in 2021.

The Yeezy styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased at YeezySupply.com in three colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of Kendall’s “Bone” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on StockX.com anywhere from $311 to $450.

You can oftentimes find the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

Beyond her own personal shoe style, Kendall also previously starred in campaigns for Longchamp, Stuart Weitzman, Versace and other major fashion powerhouses. The media personality’s go-to picks for off-duty attire include By Far, Fendi, Jacquemus and Hermès as well. Together Kendall and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, successfully also started their own eponymous brand, the Kendall + Kylie label, that serves up a selection of apparel, footwear and accessories.

