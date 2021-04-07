Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Twin in Sports Bras, High-Rise Leggings & Slides for Pilates

If you weren’t already convinced that Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are best friend goals, their latest coordinating style is more than enough proof.

The two models headed to their favorite pilates studio in Los Angeles this afternoon both dressed in monochrome athleisure. While Jenner decided on a coordinating brown scoop neck sports bra and high-rise leggings from Set Active, Baldwin opted for an all-black combination with a twist-front top.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailey Baldwin head to their favorite pilates studio in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

As for footwear, the duo twinned once more in easygoing slides. Though Baldwin’s neon pink pair was mostly hidden from view, her “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” counterpart’s sandals come with a recognizable design.

Her sandals tapped her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy brand for a comfy style. The slides feature the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band and a chunky footbed. The styles originally were released in December 2019 but recently rereleased in three colorways. The adult, infant and kids’ sizes of Kendall’s “Bone” iteration are all currently sold out across the market; though they once retailed for just $55, you can now find the adult silhouette on StockX.com anywhere from $292 to $457.

Kendall Jenner (L) and Hailey Baldwin head to their favorite pilates studio in Los Angeles, April 7. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Kendall Jenner’s slides. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

You can oftentimes find the television star in a selection of trending shoes. The supermodel’s closet often includes more of an edgy, tomboyish touch, adding in pieces like chunky Prada combat boots and Dr. Marten brogues. Still, the older Jenner sister appreciates a trending sneaker just like her youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner, previously stepping out in a mix of unreleased styles and buzzy pairs from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and more.

As for Hailey Baldwin, the new Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo. The media personality’s new go-to brand for shoes is Bottega Veneta, falling in line with trending celeb-favorite styles from the label that every “it” girl is wearing.

