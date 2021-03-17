Katy Perry Takes Hawaii in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Adidas With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry continues to soak up the sun and views during her time in Hawaii with her family. The “Firework” singer has been visiting the tropical state for a few weeks with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their newborn daughter Daisy and Bloom’s son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, Flynn Bloom, 10.

Stepping out for coffee over the weekend, Perry kept comfortable in a matching burgundy workout set complete with a sports bra and coordinating leggings. Her ensemble also included a printed face mask, yellow belt bag and a gray jacket with her new favorite Mama hat.

Katy Perry steps out for coffee with Orlando Bloom while on vacation in Hawaii, March 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Katy Perry’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

To complete the workout-chic ensemble, the “Roar” musician tapped Adidas for her footwear of the day. The black and white sneakers came set atop a blown midsole with a lace-up silhouette and securing overlays; similar silhouettes from the Three Stripes brand retail for $65 at Adidas.com.

Katy Perry steps out for coffee with Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy while on vacation in Hawaii, March 14.

Exploring the island in February, the singer tapped Adidas once more for her outdoor shoes as she took her newborn daughter for a stroll. Matching the setting, Perry went for a monochrome athleisure-chic ensemble filled with green pieces; the outfit included a workout tank top, coordinating leggings and her “Mama” hat.

To continue the color scheme of her look, Perry broke out her favorite rubber slides for the walk. The lime green pair is the brand’s signature Adilette silhouette; accented with recognizable Three Stripes across the bandage-style upper, the slip-on style includes soft footbeds to cushion tired and achy feet. Though Perry’s choice of colorway is hard to find nowadays, the brand still offers equally bright pairs on its website for $45.

Katy Perry takes her Daisy Dove Bloom in a stroller out for a walk while on vacation in Hawaii, Feb. 18. CREDIT: MEGA

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

