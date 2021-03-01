Kate Upton Hits the Court in a Cheetah Print Top, Pleated Tennis Skirt & Two-Tone Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Upton brought her talents to the tennis court this weekend — but it’s not what you think.

The “Other Woman” actress joined her sister Christie Upton Williams for a round of tennis that instead turned into a relaxing session of sunbathing and face masks. “Got a babysitter so we could play tennis today…,” joked Upton in her caption on Instagram on Sunday.

Though not much tennis appeared to be played, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model prepared for activity in a workout-chic look. The outfit tucked a cheetah-print workout top into a Nike pleated tennis skirt; similar bottoms retail for $50 on the brand’s website.

Tapping the Swoosh brand once more, Upton topped off her workout-ready look with a set of two-tone Nike sneakers. The style came complete with streamlined all-white uppers contrasted by black trim and coordinating laces, all set atop a textured black outsole.

Workout attire is a common staple in the model’s off-duty rotation as she oftentimes takes to social media to show off her athleisure of the day. In February, for example, she hit her own “kind of Sunday flow,” moving through a yoga routine outdoors. For the workout, she popped in a coordinating athletic crop top and high-rise leggings, both in a hot pink colorway.

In 2020, Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

