Kate Middleton Suits Up in a Tennis Skirt & Roger Federer’s Shoes to Meet Emma Raducanu

Kate Middleton had the chance to play a round of tennis with US Open Women’s Singles champion, Emma Raducanu.

The Duchess of Cambridge met with tennis athletes at the National Tennis Center in Roehampton, England, this morning including the teenage Nike-backed sensation. For the event, Middleton broke out her best athletic attire in a coordinating navy zip-up jacket and tennis skirt.

Kate Middleton (L) and Emma Raducanu attend a homecoming celebration for Great Britain’s US Open Champions, hosted by the LTA Youth program, at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, UK, Sept. 24. CREDIT: Jeremy Selwyn/Splash News

For footwear, the Duchess honored another tennis legend with a shoe from On Running and Roger Federer’s collaborative line. The On “The Roger Advantage” silhouette features everything from a Tailored Speedboard for smooth movement to the brand’s signature patented CloudTec technology to create the ultimate cushioned feel. Fans can shop Middleton’s choice of an all-white colorway for $140 via the On website.

“The minimalist design and easy comfort of On’s shoes had me hooked years ago. I wanted to infuse the tennis sneaker with the same lightness, comfort and agility for every day,” Federer said in a statement when he first joined forces with the brand. “I love working with the On team, using my knowledge of performance footwear and personal interest in fashion to contribute to product development. I’m proud to be a part of the creation of The Roger, which is the most comfortable tennis-inspired sneaker you will ever wear.”

In her royal style rotation of stylish footwear, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

