Kate Hudson Perfects Her Gym Formula in a Sports Bra, Fabletics Leggings & Celeb-Favorited Chunky Sneakers

Kate Hudson proved the power of a stylish workout set today with a little help from her own line of athleisure.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress paused for a series of mirror selfies this week to show off her gym attire, sharing them all on Instagram this afternoon. The first look stole the show as she matched a white spaghetti-strap sports bra from her Fabletics brand to coordinating high-waisted leggings; both pieces retail for under $100 at Fabletics.com.

To prep for her own gym session, Hudson then made sure to match her athleisure to a supportive and stylish set of sneakers. The Hoka One One Elevon sneakers feature even more cushioning with a signature expanded midsole, allowing for a plush landing, added shock absorption and propulsion off the toe when running. The style also includes anatomical internal support wings a personalized fit as well as an extended heel for a superior underfoot boost.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Hudson’s choice, in particular, of the Hoka One One Elevon 2 silhouette in a gold colorway retails for $160 at Zappos.com.

Hoka One One Elevon 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Beyond co-creating Fabletics, Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. The “Fool’s Gold” star partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For her more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

