×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Hudson Perfects Her Gym Formula in a Sports Bra, Fabletics Leggings & Celeb-Favorited Chunky Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kate-hudson-sports-bra-leggings
Gwyneth Paltrow
Pippa Middleton
Reese Witherspoon
Julianne Hough
View Gallery 7 Images

Kate Hudson proved the power of a stylish workout set today with a little help from her own line of athleisure.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress paused for a series of mirror selfies this week to show off her gym attire, sharing them all on Instagram this afternoon. The first look stole the show as she matched a white spaghetti-strap sports bra from her Fabletics brand to coordinating high-waisted leggings; both pieces retail for under $100 at Fabletics.com.

To prep for her own gym session, Hudson then made sure to match her athleisure to a supportive and stylish set of sneakers. The Hoka One One Elevon sneakers feature even more cushioning with a signature expanded midsole, allowing for a plush landing, added shock absorption and propulsion off the toe when running. The style also includes anatomical internal support wings a personalized fit as well as an extended heel for a superior underfoot boost.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Related

Kate Hudson Makes a Statement in a Corseted Gown at the 2021 Golden Globes

From Chasing China to Dominating Digital: These Are the Top Trends Defining Retail Right Now

The Performance Running Market Is Booming: How Brooks, On and Hoka One One Are Winning With Three Distinct Strategies

Hudson’s choice, in particular, of the Hoka One One Elevon 2 silhouette in a gold colorway retails for $160 at Zappos.com.

hoka one one, elevon, gold
Hoka One One Elevon 2.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Beyond co-creating Fabletics, Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. The “Fool’s Gold” star partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For her more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

Flip through the gallery to find more stars who love their Hoka One One sneakers just like Kate Hudson.

Kendra Scott participating in her philanthropic Sponsored By Kendra Scott

The Greatest Impact

In her new role, Kendra Scott has refocused efforts, committing to bring her influence and energy to philanthropic endeavors.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad