Karlie Kloss Takes a Walk in a Bomber Jacket, Baby Bump-Hugging Leggings & Sneakers from Her Own Adidas Collab

Karlie Kloss put her baby bump on display this week as she enjoyed the Miami sun.

The supermodel, who is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner, joined a friend for a stroll in Florida on Tuesday in style. The outfit layered a white bomber jacket over a bump-hugging black T-shirt and coordinating cropped maternity leggings.

Karlie Kloss (R) and a friend step out for a walk in Miami, March 9. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Karlie Kloss’ sneakers. CREDIT: Robert O'Neil/Splash News

When it came to footwear, the new mom-to-be tapped her own collaboration with Adidas that debuted in December 2020. The all-white Solarglide sneakers come adorned with signature Three Stripes atop strategically tailored fiber placement for stitched-in reinforcement. Also set with a responsive Boost midsole for added cushioning, the lace-up style is finished with a perforated tongue for breathability and a textured outsole for traction on the go.

You can still shop the Karlie Kloss x Adidas Solarglide sneakers for $140 at Adidas.com.

Karlie Kloss x Adidas Solarglide sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

As for Kloss, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is no stranger to high-fashion brands and top trends; she has starred in campaigns for everyone from Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace. She serves as Estée Lauder’s Global spokesmodel as well as has worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances, Express and more. Beyond fashion, the expecting star, who announced her pregnancy in November 2020, started her own company Kode With Klossy, empowering girls to learn to code and become leaders in tech.

