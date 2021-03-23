Julianne Hough Heads to the Dance Studio in Comfy Leggings, an Edgy Sweatshirt & Plush Sneakers

Julianne Hough hit the dance studio in comfortable style this week before hosting a class.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” professional arrived at her studio in Los Angeles on Monday rocking a graphic oversize sweatshirt matched to coordinating black leggings; the bottoms come from her new apparel collection for her lifestyle and fitness brand, Kinrgy, accenting a Lululemon design with the brand’s signature design for $98.

Julianne Hough heads to the dance studio in Los Angeles, March 21. CREDIT: MEGA

In addition to a vintage Chanel chain bag, the dancer prepped for movement in sneakers courtesy of Under Armour. The black and white pair included mesh paneled uppers and a sturdy base, bearing resemblance to the brand’s Charged Assertt silhouette. Formed with durable overlays and a cushioned midsole, you can shop the style for $70 at UnderArmour.com.

Julianne Hough heads to the dance studio in Los Angeles, March 21. CREDIT: MEGAv

A closer view of Julianne Hough’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Back in February, Hough debuted another black and white sneaker as she hit the gym in LA. On her feet, she laced up in chunky-sole sneakers from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One for the workout. Her pair resembles the brand’s popular Clifton silhouette, made to tackle road running, featuring a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Hough’s particular silhouette, the new Clifton 7 iteration, retails for $130 and can currently be found at Zappos.com.

Julianne Hough arrives at the gym in Los Angeles, Feb. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Hough’s own off-duty looks, the “Safe Haven” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

