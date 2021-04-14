Julianne Hough Dances It Out in a Graphic Sweatshirt, Sleek Leggings & Puffy-Sole Sneaker

Julianne Hough worked up a sweat this week in the best way she knows how: through dance.

The professional dancer herself tested out a few moves in her garage home gym on Tuesday, gliding through the rhythm in comfortable attire. Her outfit included a graphic oversize sweatshirt layered over classic black leggings.

On her feet, Hough laced up in chunky-sole sneakers from celebrity-favorited brand Hoka One One for the workout. Her pair resembles the brand’s popular Clifton silhouette, made to tackle road running, featuring a moderate heel bevel, a full-compression midsole and reinforced eye-stays.

Co-founded by Nicolas Mermoud and Jean-Luc Diard in 2009, Hoka One One has become a go-to sneaker brand among stars for workout-ready footwear. Reese Witherspoon, Pippa Middleton, Emily Ratajkowksi and even Kanye West have been spotted in styles from the athletic brand. Known for its recognizable oversize soles and state-of-the-art carbon-plate technology, the brand has shown exponential growth since its acquisition in 2013 by Deckers Brands (also the parent company of Ugg, Sanuk and Teva).

Hough’s particular silhouette, the new Clifton 7 iteration, retails for $130 and can currently be found at Zappos.com.

Hoka One One Clifton 7. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Hough debuted the sneakers in February, hitting the gym in workout-ready style.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alumna in a cropped pink sweatshirt from her new apparel collection for her lifestyle and fitness brand, Kinrgy. She then matched the blush top to dark high-rise Thrive Societé leggings, complete with a reflective strip and mesh paneling.

Julianne Hough arrives at the gym in Los Angeles, Feb. 1. CREDIT: MEGA

or Hough’s off-duty looks, the “Safe Haven” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app last year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

