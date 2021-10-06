Jordyn Woods Cheers on Karl-Anthony Towns in a Timberwolves Sweatshirt & Chunky Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The NBA is back and Jordyn Woods couldn’t be more excited.

The model cheered on her beau and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns this week at his team’s pre-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Witnessing a win from the Timberwolves, Woods brought team spirit in a blue vintage crewneck sweatshirt and butter yellow trousers.

Her outfit also included an impressive watch and a pair of canvas platform sneakers. The high-top kicks came set atop an at least 2-inch base with an endless lacing system, bearing resemblance to similar $1,100 pairs from Rick Owens.

Ahead of her 24th birthday last month, the media personality celebrated early across social media. For one event, Woods shared another statement party ensemble with two trending elements. The first was her bodycon dress, complete with long-sleeves, a high-leg slit and ribbed fabric.

In addition to her attire, Woods’ own choice of footwear also offered up head-turning appeal. The glittering sandals snaked around the model’s feet and ankles, all adorned with dangling beads and charms. Set atop a lifted stiletto heel and round toe, the silhouette bears resemblance to René Caovilla’s signature Cleo sandals that retail for $1,630 at Farfetch.

As for Woods herself, the media personality recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and came off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusive collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

Recreate Jordyn Woods' easygoing look this NBA season in similar high-top sneakers.

