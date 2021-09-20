Jill Biden Bikes in Cropped Leggings & Nike Sneakers Alongside President Joe Biden

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden soaked up the sunny weather in their home state of Delaware this weekend with a couple’s bike ride.

Staying at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., the first couple boarded their bicycles for a Sunday afternoon excursion with full security detail. For the outing. Dr. Biden herself prepped for movement in a long-sleeve T-shirt and dark leggings; her navy shirt comes from Pelotonia, a cycling-focused nonprofit organization that raises funds for cancer research.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden ride their bikes on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Biden is spending the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s sneakers. CREDIT: AP

Both Bidens protected their feet for the ride in lace-up running shoes. President Biden’s pick comes from Brooks Running with similar colorways available for $130 on the brand’s website.

Jill’s own smooth gray style comes from Nike and bears a resemblance to the brand’s Air Zoom Pegasus 36 silhouette. The running shoe includes the brand’s iconic Swoosh logo, set atop an engineered mesh upper and exposed Flywire cables for a snug fit. Finished off with a full-length Zoom Air unit for a more responsive step, the cushioned style once retailed for $120 Nike.com but now resells for upwards of $75 to $131 at GOAT.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

When it comes to footwear, Dr. Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

