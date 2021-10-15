Gal Gadot Makes a Case for Sweatsuits in Chunky Sole Fury Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gal Gadot proved the power of a classic sweatsuit this week as she grabbed groceries in relaxed style.

The “Wonder Woman” actress stopped by a local store in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday in a coordinating crewneck sweatshirt and eggplant purple drawstring sweatpants. Sweats sets quickly returned to the celebrity style scene in 2020 amidst a revitalization of comfort trends, spotted on the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross, Mindy Kaling and more stars.

Gal Gadot heads out grocery shopping at Gelsons in Los Angeles, Oct. 14. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Gal Gadot’s sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the Israeli actress herself complemented her dressed-down duds with sneakers from Reebok. Titled the Sole Fury silhouette, the athletic style features an engineered mesh upper as well as added cushioning for stability and comfort. The shoe comes set atop a unique split outsole in an homage to trends from the 1990s. Though they’ve since sold out, the sneakers once retailed for $100 at Reebok.com.

Gadot, who recently gave birth to her third child with her husband Yaron Varsano, fully embraces trendy footwear. Gadot’s recent rotation has featured chunky slides, thong sandals and towering pointed-toe pumps by the likes of Miu Miu and Alexandre Birman. While on the red carpet, the actress also favors strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Sergio Rossi, courtesy of stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the casual front, she favors sneakers by brands like Reebok and Common Projects.

