4 Fashionable Players to Watch Playing in the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals are kicking off tonight.

On their own turf, the Phoenix Suns will be facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Tonight’s game will be the first event of the 7-game championship series, which may result in the Suns first-ever finals victory.

On the Suns — who have home-court advantage — Chris Paul and Devin Booker will be taking on the Bucks’ PJ Tucker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. While these athletes have showcased quite the skills on the court, basketball isn’t the only thing they’re good at.

The NBA stars are also known to turn heads in the fashion department. From Nike deals, signature shoes and red carpet and street style moments, FN has rounded up Paul, Booker, Tucker and Antetokounmpo’s most fashionable moments. Keep reading below to see their off-court style.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul out in New York City on April 25, 2021. CREDIT: Splash News

Since 2008, Chris Paul has been releasing Footwear with Jordan Brand. In December of last year, Paul unveiled the Jordan CP3.XIII — a similar look to its predecessor with a giant Swoosh logo and fruity tones.

While Paul has been known for his signature Jordans, his off-duty style is just as noteworthy. His footwear rotation includes rare Nike Dunks, Jordan 3 Retros and HBCU-inspired Jordans. When it comes to apparel, Paul doesn’t shy away from suiting, sleek leather trenches, cozy loungewear and more.

Paul also isn’t afraid to try out trendy styling hacks. In April, the star athlete stepped out in a monochrome look while in New York City. His look included a Tiffany-blue jacket, paired with coordinating straight-leg pants and a matching face mask. As for footwear, Paul opted for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG shoes in “Turbo Green.” The style is currently available on the resale market with Stockx.com selling the silhouette for $500 and up.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker out in New York City on April 25. CREDIT: Splash News

Nike-sponsored athlete Devin Booker’s style can be categorized as relaxed. With cozywear still having a major moment right now, Booker’s laid back aesthetic is as fashionable as ever.

His rotation includes: flannels, comfy hoodies and classic denim. As for footwear, Booker is a fan of low-top Converse, Air Jordan 1 Retros and more.

In April, Booker — who is romantically linked to supermodel Kendall Jenner — proved that even the most relaxed looks can make a statement when he stepped out in New York City, wearing patchwork-adorned denim. Booker managed to make the look feel effortless with a pair of classic white Nikes, a t-shirt and a khaki-colored button up.

PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker at the NBA Japan Games 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Pj Tucker loves to take fashion risks.

The NBA star doesn’t shy away from bold prints, vibrant colors and busy patterns. You can often find Tucker teaming lively shorts with vintage sweaters, tees or bowling shirts. He also plays around with hats, coats and suiting — having worn a leopard print set in his most recent Instagram post.

While Tucker’s apparel is unforgettable, the baller will tell you sneakers are his first love. He most recently teamed up with Dolce & Gabbana to design a collaborative shoes that give the Miami silhouette a fun upgrade. In addition to the luxury kicks, Tucker often takes to social media to showcase a plethora of custom shoes.

One of Tucker’s most standout fashion moments came in 2019 when he presented at the NBA Japan Games, wearing a black cardigan layered atop a white t-shirt. He teamed the cozy piece with floral shirts, socks and sneakers from Jordan Brand.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2019 NBA Awards. CREDIT: Splash News

Megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo got his signature shoe — the Zoom Freak 1 — with Nike in 2019. The second shoe, he Zoom Freak 2, was released in July 2020. The sportswear giant unveiled the release info for the Nike Zoom Freak 3 in June, with the latest shoe’s first two makeups launching that month.

Aside from his footwear, Antetokounmpo has become known to keep it casual with his game-day attire. He can be seen photographed in sleek sweatsuits, bomber jackets and cargo pants. While he tends to lean on the casual side, Antetokounmpo isn’t afraid to step things up on the red carpet.

At the 2019 NBA Awards, Antetokounmpo looked dapper in a deep blue 3-piece suit, which he had crisply tailored. He teamed the suit with a black button up and coordinating black loafers, giving the ensemble a refined edge.