Eva Longoria Runs in Style Thanks to Victoria Beckham x Reebok

Eva Longoria proved that you can still work out in style this week with a little help from one of her close friends.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress gave fans a look into her running style on Thursday, sharing a mid-run snap from her scenic route. For the outing, Longoria tapped Victoria Beckham’s latest collaborative collection with Reebok; the outfit teamed a coordinating split-strap sports bra with two-tone leggings, with similar styles available to shop at Reebok.com.

The two major fashion powerhouses started their collaborative efforts in April 2018 when Beckham joined forces with Shaquille O’Neal for a capsule. Beckham’s first individual collection debuted for spring ’19 and included Hadid’s Dual Court II and Bolton Lo sneakers. And for spring ’20, they introduced another all-new sneaker silhouette: Reebok x Victoria Beckham Rapide.

As for her own footwear, Longoria tapped Nike for her running shoes of choice in the brand’s ZoomX Invincible Run FK style.

A more common footwear choice for Eva Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Devious Maids” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

Follow in Eva Longoria’s footsteps in these Victoria Beckham x Reebok sneakers inspired by her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Victoria Beckham x Reebok Rapide, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Victoria Beckham x Reebok Club C, $200.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Buy Now: Victoria Beckham x Reebok Bolton Lo, $250.

