Ea Longoria’s Sports Bra, Biker Shorts & Yeezy Sneakers Master Athleisure Trends

Eva Longoria mastered the athleisure trend with ease as she jetted off with her son this week.

Opting for a monochrome outfit, the “Devious Maids” actress modeled a black sports bra and biker shorts set for the flight.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

On her feet, Longoria herself tapped Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line in all-black sneakers. The Adidas Yeezy 350 V2 sneakers first debuted in June 2019; the engineered Primeknit uppers come in mixed shades of black with a rubber sole featuring Adidas’ signature Boost technology. Originally selling for $220, the lace-up pair now resells for $496 to $999 at GOAT.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

A more common footwear choice for Eva Longoria herself these days is in fact not heels but sneakers; Longoria has continuously shared glimpses into her at-home workouts throughout quarantine, wearing shoes from New Balance, Ryka, Adidas and more. When it comes to footwear, though, athletic brands are not the only labels you can find Longoria in. The “Desperate Housewives” actress created her own eponymous footwear line that was released in March 2020 in collaboration with European online retail sites Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal styling, the actress and producer also frequents shoes from top luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi amongst other major labels.

