Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Gym-Ready in a Muscle Tee, Workout Leggings & Project Rock Trainers

By Jacorey Moon
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson looks like he’s on a mission to entertain.

The “Jungle Cruise” actor was spotted in Santa Monica, Calif., while on the way to a movie set. For the ensemble, Johnson slipped on a tank top with a distressed V-neck neckline, black compression leggings and blue running shorts. He accessorized the look with square aviator-shaped sunglasses.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, dwayne johnson, the rock
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson heads to a movie set in Santa Monica.
CREDIT: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson heads to a movie set in Santa Monica. The Rock was seen showing off his massive muscles as he made his way onto set. 11 Aug 2021 Pictured: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778099_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer look at Dwayne Johnson’s red and black sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA
When it came down to shoes, John sported a pair of red Under Armour sneakers which incorporated black shoelaces and orange embellishments. The shoes feature a slim, efficient sole that looks like it offers a wealth of comfort and support during long days of wear. Although The Rock’s specific Project Rock style appears to be out of stock, Dick’s Sporting Goods offers a similar pair for $99.99.

Dwayne Johnson dons clothing that features sleek, clean lines and minimal distractions. He also frequently wears sport and activewear like basketball shorts, tank tops of all varieties and hooded workout vests. When dressed to the nines, the “Jumanji” actor pops in pieces and silhouettes like tailored slacks, printed short-sleeve polo shirts and sleek dress shoes.

Johnson also has a penchant for donning Hawaiian-printed button-downs and other tropical-themed tops. When on red carpets, Johnson pushed the envelope as to what menswear can be in glitzy, ritzy atmospheres. He has worn floral printed suits, velvet suits and a variety of tux jackets in vibrant, bright colors. Johnson is no stranger to the fashion industry as he’s collaborated with sportswear brand Under Armour to create his own capsule collection.

Put on a pair of red and black sneakers and add a sporty twist to the rest of your summer outfits, inspired by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

 

Off-White Out Of Office Low-Top Leather Sneakers
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Off-White Out Of Office Low-Top Leather Sneakers, $525

Puma sneaker
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Axelion Nxt Sneaker, $69.99.

Adidas Defiant Sneaker
CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Defiant Generation Multicourt Tennis Shoes, $100

