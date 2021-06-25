Ciara Looks Effortlessly Cool in Classic Nikes & Sweats From Russell Wilson’s New 3Brand Imprint

Ciara and her family helped celebrated Russell Wilson’s newest venture in the sweetest way.

Stepping out in New York on Thursday, the “Level Up” singer joined her pro football husband and their two kids, Sienna and Win, along with Ciara’s son Future, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future. Together, the group modeled new pieces from Wilson’s 3Brand, a new label under Nike, for the official launch party yesterday.

Each family member coordinating in black and white sweats and tees, all adorned with a Swoosh logo and the 3Brand emblem.

“I was fortunate enough to create this logo and be part of the process behind creating 3BRAND. The number 3 means so much to me. 3BRAND represents the mind, body, and soul,” Willson told Forbes yesterday. “I live 3 things everyday of my life – sports, music, and fashion. Ciara and I have three children, and it’s my football number.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson spotted out with their family in New York, June 24. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Ciara and Russell Wilson spotted out with their family in New York, June 24. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

As for Ciara herself, the singer elevated her own picks from the new brand with a sleek set of sneakers. The mid-height pair from Nike came set with smooth leather uppers, a perforated toe and a cross-ankle strap for security. The design bears resemblance to the label’s Air Force 1 Mid ’07 silhouette that retails for $95 at Nike.com.

Ciara and Russell Wilson spotted out with their family in New York, June 24. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

A closer view of Ciara’s sneakers. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

Throughout the past few months, the married couple themselves have continued to debut stylish pieces from their Human Nation collection, a part of the singer and star NFL husband’s House of LR&C parent company.

Also during her recent pregnancy, the “1, 2 Step” musician unveiled an endless series of chic maternity looks that ranged from at-home workout ensembles with throwback Nike Natural Ride Free RN sneakers to an all-black leather look from Patrycja Pagas matched to glittering sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

In addition to welcoming in their son Win in July, Ciara and Wilson did their part and more to help combat the rippling effects from the pandemic this year. In March, the couple donated 1 million meals to Seattle food bank Food Lifeline. Wilson also partnered with Wheels Up America to go “Meals Up” and donate 10 million meals to Feeding America.

