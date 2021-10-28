Carrie Underwood Perfects Fall Athleisure in a Quarter-Zip, Heathered Leggings & DNA Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Carrie Underwood is bringing everyone’s favorite athleisure trend into fall with ease.

Tapping her own athletic wear label, Calia by Carrie, the country singer posed in relaxed attire for her over 10 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. The ensemble teamed a coordinating quarter-zip jacket — similar styles retail for $65 — with coordinating full-length $65 leggings.

When it comes to gym footwear, the “Remind Me” singer is a huge fan of Adidas sneakers. In particular, Underwood owns an all-black version of the brand’s signature Ultraboost sneaker as well as an all-white take on the brand’s Ultraboost 19 silhouette. She also debuted a metallic gold and white colorway in May 2020 and an all-pink design with her Fit52 workout program last year; the sneaker comes equipped with flexible Primeknit uppers and dual-density cushioning for support and responsiveness.

Yesterday’s pick was the Three Stripes brand’s Ultraboost Slip-On DNA silhouette with an easy-to-wear appeal and securing cross-foot straps. Similar styles retail for $180 at Adidas.com.

Adidas Ultraboost Slip-On DNA. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Underwood debuted her Calia brand in 2015 and has since gone on to create a series of seasonal workout-ready pieces. The award-winning artist also signed on as a global ambassador for cosmetics brand Almay in 2014. Though she can oftentimes be spotted in athleisure and sneakers, Underwood also rotates in heels from brands like Jimmy Choo and René Caovilla. In addition to Adidas pairs, the “Before He Cheats” singer also prefers running shoes from Altra; she even debuted her Escalante sneakers from the brand in July of last year.

