Cardi B Teases Her Reebok Collection in a Sheer Catsuit, Red Jacket & Chunky Lug-Sole Boots

Cardi B has another bold collection with Reebok on the way.

Teasing the collaboration on Instagram last night, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper recruited a few models to show off pieces from the capsule. Cardi B herself, though, stuck with her bold signature style in a baby bump-highlighting sheer catsuit and a cherry red cropped jacket.

While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits are making a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire.

For fans of Cardi B’s upcoming collection, you can shop the new pieces starting today at Reebok.com.

To complete her own bold look, Cardi B herself tapped Bottega Veneta for a sleek pair of boots.

Combat boots and lugged shoes are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

The “WAP” musician’s own pick taps Bottega Veneta in its signature BV Tire design, a Chelsea-style boot with a contrasting layered green outsole. The style retails for $1,200 at Saks.

Bottega Veneta Tire boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is also a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris. When it comes to her everyday looks, you can find Cardi B in everything from Mugler catsuits to glittering Balmain skirts and her favorite Jessica Rich heels.

The “I Like It” musician also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of collections as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collections of footwear and apparel.

Shop Cardi B’s new Reebok collection in these cool sneakers.

Buy Now: Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather Shoes, $110.

Buy Now: Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather Shoes, $110.

Buy Now: Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather Shoes, $110.

