Cardi B’s New Gold Reebok Sneakers Are a Glam Way to Upgrade Your Style

Cardi B has a whole new sneaker silhouette with Reebok and it’s more glam than ever before.

The brand ambassador teased her latest Reebok shoe, the Classic Leather Cardi, on social media today, matching the low-top kicks to a suited white romper.

A whole new design, the Classic Leather Cardi combines the silhouette of a Classic Leather sneaker with the midsole of the recognizable Reebok Legacy 83 shoe. The entirety of the design comes coated in luxurious gold leather uppers and suede overlays with a textured outsole for added traction.

Fans can shop the new Reebok Classic Leather Cardi starting Friday, July 16 at 12 p.m. ET exclusively on Reebok.com.

Cardi B poses with her Reebok Classic Leather Cardi sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

“I remember when Reebok came out with hot-pink, neon-green styles, and I wanted them so bad, but I couldn’t afford them. My mom, she used to work and only wear black OG Reeboks, and that’s all she wore. She’d wear the same pair for like three years,” Cardi B remembered as she spoke to FN for her exclusive cover shoot in November 2020. “Affordability is No. 1. I know where [my fans] stand. I wanted to make something so affordable so that they could have a piece of me. I always make sure it’s affordable even when it comes to my OnlyFans, my merch. I always say to keep in mind the price. These are my fans, I don’t want to be taxing my fans.”

Deemed the Style Influencer of the Year for the recent 2020 FN Achievement Awards, Cardi B herself is a master of both luxurious apparel and athleisure fashion. She joined Balenciaga as the face of its fall ’20 campaign in September, with ads displayed across the Louvre in Paris.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also continues to hold the ultimate hook-up for sportswear since partnering with Reebok in November 2018; together, Cardi B has helped the brand released a series of capsules as she starred in a variety of campaigns and videos featuring embellished sneakers and vintage-inspired pieces before creating her own collection of footwear and apparel.

