Camila Cabello Takes a Hike in a Sports Bra, Classic Biker Shorts & Chunky Sneakers

In 2021, hiking is experiencing a major uptick as people turn to the great outdoors for their source of exercise — Camila Cabello included.

The “Don’t Go Yet” singer took a hike to Escondido Falls in Malibu, Calif., over the weekend in trending fitness attire; her outfit included a coordinating black sports bra with cross-waist biker shorts and a coral fanny pack to finish. On her feet, Cabello chose white lugged sneakers to add grip and traction on the rocky terrain.

Biker shorts rose to prominence in 2020 during a newfound appreciation for athleisure and comfortable attire, spotted on the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emily Ratajkowski and a slew of other major celebs in the past year alone. In 2021, the easygoing silhouette is continuing to remain a staple in stars’ off-duty rotations as well.

The “Señorita” musician modeled a similar outfit earlier this weekend, this time around with a more casual streetwear appeal. In addition to biker shorts and the neon bag, this ensemble included a black tee and low-top sneakers from Nike.

The classic Dunk Low silhouette got a black and white makeover in Cabello’s pick, available for resale on StockX for as low as $265.

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Havana” musician tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels.

