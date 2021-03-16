Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Match in Cozy Sweaters, Paneled Joggers & Nikes for a Dog Walk

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes showed off their coordinating couple style as they took their dog for a walk and an errands run this week.

Heading out in Los Angeles yesterday, the two musicians modeled comfy cozy attire with their furry friend. Cabello herself layered a fuzzy pink jacket over a white sweater and black paneled joggers for her choice of ensemble.

Camila Cabello takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles with Shawn Mendes, March 15. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

As for footwear, the “Señorita” singer tapped Nike in a set of classic black and white kicks. The two-tone pair featured soft uppers and a textured outsole, with similar styles from the Swoosh brand retailing for $65 at Nike.com.

Camila Cabello takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles with Shawn Mendes, March 15. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Mendes followed suit in Cabello’s choice of attire, teaming a chunky gray knit zip-up sweater with blue sweats and a matching teal face mask. The “Wonder” singer’s own pick of Nike kicks bears resemblance to the label’s Blazer Low silhouette with leather uppers and a contrasting navy Swoosh accent; formed with a b-ball inspired look, the design retails for $85 online.

Camila Cabello takes her dog for a walk in Los Angeles with Shawn Mendes, March 15. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

As for Camila Cabello’s own style, the “Cinderella” actress tends to include footwear styles from a wide range of brands — think everything from Converse to Naturalizer to Ivy Park x Adidas to Christian Louboutin. When it comes to red carpet duds, the star prefers designs from Zuhair Murad, Versace and Givenchy amongst other major labels.

