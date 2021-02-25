Alessandra Ambrosio Takes a Hike in a Ruched Sports Bra, Low-Rise Sweats & Sustainable Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed the sunny West Coast weather this week as she hit the trails for a hike in style.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel explored the great outdoors in Los Angeles on Wednesday as she joined a friend for an uphill trek. For the outing, Ambrosio decided on a full Alo Yoga look, teaming the brand’s ruched white sports bra to bright red low-rise sweats; similar tops retail for $62 whereas her sweatpants sell for $108 at AloYoga.com.

Alessandra Ambrosio heads out on a hike in Los Angeles, Feb. 24. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sneakers. CREDIT: BG004/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

As for footwear, the model tapped a celebrity-favorited collab to prep her feet for the hike. The Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost Parley sneakers include mesh overlays atop an upper formed from recycled plastic extracted from the ocean; the eco-friendly pair also utilizes 100% cotton from sustainable sources. Formed with a sock-style upper, you can shop the “Oreo” colorway of the sneakers for $328 in select sizes at Farfetch as well as on the resale market from $175 courtesy of GOAT.

Along with her title of a former Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the star can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. More recently, thong-toe sandals have become one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazillian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

