Alessandra Ambrosio Works Up a Sweat in a Silver Sports Bra, Athletic Shorts & Buzzy Sneakers

Alessandra Ambrosio hit the gym in monochrome fashion this week, offering up the perfect way to streamline your workout attire.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel got in a workout on Tuesday in all silver and gray pieces. The look kicked off with a spaghetti-strap sports bra and coordinating shorts from Alo Yoga; similar tops retail for $54 whereas her bottoms sell for $72 on the brand’s website.

Alessandra Ambrosio leaves the gym in Los Angeles, May 25. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

A closer view of Alessandra Ambrosio’s sneakers. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

On her feet, Ambrosio prepped for the workout in one final monochrome touch courtesy of Rick Owens and Veja. The collaborative runners feature sustainable elements such as a rubber sole made from 30% Amazonian rubber and 31% rice waste as well as 100% recycled poly laces. You can shop the model’s choice of a sleek gray colorway for $327 at Farfetch.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Eva Longoria and even Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Along with her title of a former Angel, Ambrosio has appeared in ad campaigns for Schutz, Jordache, XTI Shoes and Swarovski, among other brands. The model also launched her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa, last year with her best friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, the Brazilian personality can be found in a variety of looks, including casual sneakers by Common Projects and Golden Goose as well as bold picks like cherry red Giuseppe Zanotti heels. As for her thong-toe sandals, they quickly became one of Ambrosio’s go-to shoes of choice throughout quarantine in addition to her big toe pairs. She owns multiple designs of classic flip flops from Havaianas of course, previously showing off all-black and other tan colorways, as well as a pair from Brazilian eco-friendly footwear brand Green Flip Flops, constructed with plant-based plastic.

