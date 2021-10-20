Adele Sits Courtside in Head-to-Toe Chocolate Leather at Lakers Game

Adele may have a new title under her belt: the Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest fan.

The “Easy on Me” musician sat courtside at last night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, rubbing shoulders with sports agent Rich Paul. For the event, Adele tapped Louis Vuitton in a head-to-toe brown leather look that layered a wrapped robe-style top over coordinating cigarette trousers; the look also included a logo-covered overcoat and pointed-toe leather pumps, both in a coordinating chocolate shade.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends in 2020 — and now for fall 2021, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Adele’s case, a full set, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Singer Adele, left, and Rich Paul, center, attend an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. CREDIT: AP

In addition to her heels and designer pieces, Adele’s footwear collection includes pieces from Gianvito Rossi, Chrisitan Louboutin and Chanel. When it’s not high-tag labels, you can also find the “Rolling in the Deep” artist in affordable styles like from pumps from Aldo and sneakers courtesy of Converse and Nike.

Channel Adele in these pieces inspired by her bold courtside style this week.

