Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza Crystal-Covered Gucci Playsuit Is Driving Trends, According Lyst

Miley Cyrus’ Lollapalooza style is already driving fashion trends.

During the Chicago music festival — the first to kick off the delayed summer festival season — the “Plastic Hearts” musician wore a range of stylish ensembles for various sets, ranging from a red leotard and Saint Laurent cardigan to a blue Alled-Martinez T-shirt with silver go-go boots. However, Cyrus’ boldest ensemble — a custom crystal-covered red jumpsuit and white platform boots, both by Gucci — has caused searches to spike on Lyst.

Specifically, the singer’s Gucci outfit increased the shopping platform’s searches for Gucci playsuits by 71%, according to data from Lyst. The rise notably occurred a few hours after Cyrus’ performance, showing a drive in shoppers hoping to mimic her look from the main stage. It isn’t likely similar playsuits are available — after all, the “Midnight Sun” singer‘s look was a custom design. The new face of the house’s Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance has been frequently spotted in its clothing and shoes in recent weeks.

As festival season continues, shoppers are consistently looking for more statement looks ideal for going out and taking in a live show. In recent weeks, Lyst has revealed a rise in demand for tie-dye tops and fringed dresses by 11%, as well as a 17% increase in searches for floral dresses. All of these types of pieces don’t just tie into festival-worthy fashion, but also current trends worn by celebrities. Halsey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Nicky Hilton, among others, have all been spotted in the styles this season.

Lyst data also showed high demand for bold accessories to complement these looks. Searches for chunky chain jewelry, for example, have increased by 31%. Additionally, the demand is high for cowboy boots, as searches have risen by 24% on Lyst. Similarly, the western boot style in particular has also grown in popularity this summer, worn by stars like Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner and Kourtney Kardashian.