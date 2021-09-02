Beyoncé’s Hot Pink Barbie Outfit With Platform Pumps Is Driving Trends, According to Lyst

Over the weekend, Beyoncé stepped out to celebrate the 18th anniversary of husband Jay Z’s 40/40 Club and she wore a barbie-inspired outfit that is still turning heads.

The singer chose a head-to-toe Versace ensemble with hot-pink accessories — most notably wearing this year’s it-shoe, the Versace Medusa satin platform pumps. She paired the shoes with a black minidress and matching pink satin overshirt.

After posting her look on Instagram three days ago, searches for Versace jumped 35% in less than 48 hours, according to data from Lyst. The Medusa pumps are currently the most-wanted Versace piece on the fashion shopping website. It also had the highest impact, as pageviews for the product increased 50% since Beyoncé’s post.

The square-toed Medusa pumps by Versace features a six-inch chunky block heel and stacked platform, as well as crystal embellishments and a Medusa charm at the ankle strap. The shoe retails for $1,295.

This isn’t the first time an outfit Beyoncé wore drove fashion trends. In August, she teased her Adidas Ivy Park “Rodeo” collection, featuring western looks such as wide leg snap pants, a denim tracksuit, a washed French terry hoodie and matching sweatpants, denim chaps and a denim bucket hat.

According Lyst, Western fashion trends immediately surged. Two days after the teaser launched, searches including the key terms “cow print” and “rodeo” jumped collectively 64%. At the same time, page views for cowboy hats increased 26%.

This week, cowboy boots are also trending with searches up 64%, and is expected to continue to rise in the following months.