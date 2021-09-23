Tapestry Announces Sustainability Push With a Commitment to Achieve Net-Zero by 2050

Tapestry is making new sustainability commitments.

The New York City-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman announced on Thursday that is has signed the the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C, which calls on companies to set emission reduction targets to achieve net-zero global emissions by 2050, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

As part of its commitment, Tapestry will aim to achieve net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“At Tapestry, we are committed to leading with purpose and embracing our responsibility as a global house of fashion brands to effect real and lasting change for our industry and our stakeholders,” said Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat in a statement. “Signing the Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C represents an important step forward in our journey to reduce our climate impact and make our planet more sustainable.”

In July, Tapestry outlined a series of environmental and social goals, including a commitment to procuring 100% renewable electricity in its stores, offices, and fulfillment centers by 2025. The fashion house also committed $25 million to establish the Tapestry Foundation, which will be matched with an equal contribution from the Coach Foundation to oversee certain responsibilities related to social and environmental goals.