Pentland Brands Announces Ambitious Sustainability Plan That Will Impact 100 Million Consumers

Pentland Brands turns 100 in the year 2032 and until then, the company will be working hard an ambitious sustainability plan. Today, Pentland announced its new strategy that includes three major targets, such as helping 100 million consumers live positive, active and sustainable lifestyles by 2032.



Its new initiative, dubbed “100-1-0,” aims to not only serve 100 million consumers, but also improve the lives of one million people in its communities and be a net-zero business by its 100-year anniversary.

Pentland’s portfolio of brands, including Speedo, Berghaus, ellesse, Endura, Canterbury and Mitre, will achieve net zero between 2024 and 2032, the company explained. Initiatives include planting 50 million trees by 2032 to restore healthy forests, increase biodiversity and reduce extreme poverty.

Currently, all of its European offices use 100% renewable energy. Plus, Pentland switched its plastic shipping bags to fully recyclable boxes made from 80% post-consumer waste, reducing the amount of plastic shipped by nearly 30 tons per year.

In addition, Pentland Brands has committed to having 100% transparency across its supply chain to help protect human rights and the environment.

The firm is also dedicating 1% of profits to charity every year and, over the next 10 years, its brands will donate 500,000 products to those in need. For instance, Pentland Brands supports Lendwithcare in an initiative created by CARE to help entrepreneurs in emerging markets to establish or expand their businesses through a series of small loans. As of March, 81 entrepreneurs have been supported through a total of 31 loans, creating 24 new jobs.

“For nearly one hundred years we’ve been a pioneer of brands that make life better. But our world has changed, and we need to accelerate our actions,” Sara Brennan, the company’s positive business director, said in a statement. “We know there’s much more work to be done, but everyone within the Pentland Brands family is passionate about helping to create a world that’s better, fairer and greener. Our teams are already working together on the initiatives that will help us to achieve our ambitious 2032 targets.”