×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike Partners With Newlight Technologies to Reduce Greenhouse Emissions

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
APRIL 1st 2021: China boycotts Nike, Inc. and H&M for their stand on Uyghur Labor Camps. - File Photo by: zz/STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 8/7/20 Businesses and retail stores in Midtown Manhattan on August 7, 2020 as certain restrictions are eased as part of the Phase 4 Reopening in New York City during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. While many of the larger corporations have managed to navigate the financial storm caused by the pandemic, other retailers have struggled to stay in business. Here, a Nike Store on Fifth Avenue. (NYC)
CREDIT: AP

Nike is taking greater steps towards going green.

The athletic giant has announced a partnership with Newlight Technologies to explore alternatives to its sneaker materials — specifically Newlight’s AirCarbon product, a carbon-negative bioplastic that’s an alternative to textiles like plastic and leather.

The sportswear brand recently earned a C-minus from environmental campaigners for its sustainability and climate goals. Nike has since vowed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 65% in owned-or-operated spaces, as well as a 30% reduction across its supply chain by 2030. A large component for reaching those goals is to prioritize using carbon-negative materials in various products, such as AirCarbon.

“Materials account for 70 percent of Nike’s total carbon footprint, and we’re accelerating our efforts and exploring new opportunities in this space because, in the race against climate change, we can’t wait for solutions, we have to work together to create them,” said Noel Kinder, Nike’s chief sustainability officer, in a statement.

AirCarbon’s sports-specific advantage is that it’s not only sustainable, but also lightweight. The material is composed of polymers converted from digested greenhouse gases, crafted from both oxygen and greenhouse gas’ carbon. Newlight’s use of the material has already been implemented in the fashion world, used in products like Covalent sunglasses and leather replacements. As Nike begins implementing its eco-friendly materials into more designs, it seems hopeful that — given the brand’s influence and power in the athletic world — more will follow suit.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad