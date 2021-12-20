Gianvito Rossi Takes Big Step in Latest Sustainability Efforts

Gianvito Rossi is taking a giant leap when it comes to its latest sustainability efforts. According to the brand, it has mitigated its internal carbon footprint by 60%.

The made-in-Italy luxury brand has partnered with the University of Bologna since 2019 on an initiative to quantify the sustainability of Gianvito Rossi operations, which has since enabled the business to make the decisions necessary to reach peak sustainable operations.

By 2025, the label aims to achieve complete carbon neutrality through this method, and compute these environmental metrics for all Gianvito Rossi suppliers and distributors.

“We have the duty to create a valuable product that may stand the test of time, and as a consumer we have the duty to purchase more consciously,” the designer said. “Our vision of sustainability is guided not only by moral obligation but by the awareness that a sustainable production can contribute to the progress of our supply chain and therefore make a significant contribution to our community for future generations to come.”

The approach, led by circular economy expert and professor Augusto Bianchini, collects data relative to the environmental, social and economic pillars of sustainability via the analysis of consumption and governance of waste. This has allowed Gianvito Rossi to calculate its CO2 emissions during its manufacturing process, for instance, and thus create a new course to reduce those emissions.

During the first phase of this initiative, the company has transitioned to renewable energies and made its internal processes more efficient through a third-party startup that uses AI to reduce energy consumption in the facility. The second phase will see circularity best-practices developed by collecting data in the supply chain.

In addition, Gianvito Rossi has contributed to a reforestation program to offset remaining initiatives.