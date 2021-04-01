Sustainability Matters: Nicky Hilton Launches Eco-Friendly Flats With French Sole

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com.

April 1, 2021: For their fourth collection, Nicky Hilton and French Sole teamed up for a sustainable line. Launching today exclusively with retailer Maison de Mode, the collection includes four eco-friendly designs from organic and recycled animal-free materials. Designs include flats and espadrille sneakers, retailing for $165. “My awareness around the importance of sustainability in fashion has grown a lot over the years,” Hilton said in a statement. “This step within my own brand is something I’m very passionate about. All shoes wear out eventually, so creating footwear with materials that aren’t harmful to the planet and can eventually be recycled is extremely beneficial”



March 31, 2021: Giesswein is ramping up its green strategy with its new Cactus Sneaker. The shoe, which is offered in white, black, blue, red and green colorways, features vegan cactus leather. The sneaker’s raw material is made of the prickly pear cactus from Mexico, with the insole and inner lining made from organic cotton. By using plant-based leather, the use of chemical components like PVC or phthalates is completely avoided, according to the company. The sustainable style will be made available in June, retailing for $159.

March 22, 2021: Mr. Porter‘s in-house label Mr. P. has launched an eco-friendly version of its popular Larry sneaker. The upper is made with repurposed grape waste from the Italian wine industry, while the soles are composed of 30% recycled rubber. Crafted in Portugal, the updated take on the minimalist silhouette also features organic cotton laces and an onSteam microfibre lining, made entirely of recyclable polyester that’s breathable, sweat-resistant and designed to feel like leather. Mr. P.’s Eco-Edition Larry Sneakers are currently available in black and white colorways and retail for $335 on mrporter.com.