Fairchild’s First Sustainability Summit Unites Fashion, Footwear & Beauty Behind Common Goals

On April 21-22, as the country pauses to recognize Earth Day, Fairchild Media Group will bring together executives and thought leaders from across the fashion, footwear, beauty and sourcing industries for its first Sustainability Summit, titled “Sustainability Now: The Pressure Grows.”

The virtual event is a collaborative effort between the four Fairchild properties: WWD, Footwear News, Beauty Inc and Sourcing Journal. During the two-day summit, editors from each of the publications will lead in-depth conversations about why sustainability is still a harbinger of hope for consumer brands eager to pivot and rebuild after a turbulent year.

They also will delve into the rampant distrust that continues to persist when it comes to sustainability claims, and how companies can and should inject greater transparency and collaboration into their operations. Other topics will cover ESG, social impact, new materials, environmental policy and more.

Speakers will include top executives from major fashion & footwear players including Target, Walmart, Farfetch, Tommy Hilfiger and Levi Strauss & Co., as well as beauty mainstays Estee Lauder and L’Oreal. Footwear powerhouses Adidas and Allbirds will share the ways they are encouraging collaboration as a way to uncover groundbreaking manufacturing methods, and New Balance will open up its sustainability playbook for the next decade.

The summit also will feature several innovative designers helping to reimagine the way that apparel and shoes are made. Among them are Maria Cornejo of Zero + Maria Cornejo, Alfredo Piferi, Christopher Raeburn from Timberland, Nicole McLaughlin and Joshua Katcher from Brave GentleMan.

And Gabriela Hearst — the CFDA winner who has pushed Chloe into a beautiful and more sustainable direction — will conclude the event as the final keynote speaker.

As the stakes are too high for stagnation, Fairchild Media Group invites leaders from all levels of industry organizations to purchase tickets here for this historic event, and join together to confront the complexities of sustainability while co-engineering a roadmap for change.

The Sustainability Summit kicks off on April 21 at 9 a.m. ET.