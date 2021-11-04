Crocs Launches Resale Program With ThredUp as It Looks to Become Net Zero by 2030

Crocs, one of the hottest brands of the year, is getting into resale.

The clog-maker today announced the launch of a “Clean Out” program powered by a partnership with ThredUp and its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology. Via the program, shoppers can send in any used apparel, shoes, and accessories to ThredUp by downloading a free shipping label online. People can send in items from any brand, not just Crocs.

After items are received, inspected, and processed, they can be listed on ThredUp’s website. Shoppers whose products are listed will receive shopping credit at Crocs, which can be used to buy any Crocs items in stores or online. In the future, Crocs plans to offer Clean Out Kits in some U.S. stores.

“Crocs shoes are incredibly durable and perfectly built for a second life, so encouraging customers to consider reuse is extremely important to us,” said Michelle Poole, Crocs’ brand president. “Crocs and thredUP are both committed to keeping products in use and out of landfills, and we’re thrilled to partner with thredUP to reduce our environmental footprint and bring us one step closer to achieving our net zero goal by taking action to create a more comfortable world.”

Crocs’ foray into resale is in line with its larger goal to become a net zero company by 2030, a commitment the brand outlined in July. To reach this goal, Crocs is looking to use more sustainable ingredients for its products and packaging materials, with a goal to be a 100% vegan brand by the end of 2021. The company also plans to minimize the use of packaging materials and has a stated a goal of keeping used pairs out of landfills.

Via this partnership with Crocs, ThredUp adds another major brand to its growing roster of clients utilizing its Resale-as-a-service program. ThredUp currently powers resale for Walmart, Madewell, Vera Bradley, and Adidas. The company raised $168 million in its initial public offering in March, and earned a valuation of about $1.3 billion. In July, ThredUp announced plans to acquire Remix Global AD, a major European fashion resale site, marking the start of its commitment to international expansion in Europe.

“Crocs has put tremendous emphasis around reducing environmental impact and waste, and thredUP is humbled to be part of their sustainability journey,” said Pooja Sethi, SVP and GM of RaaS at ThredUP. “By enabling Crocs customers to give preloved items a second life through thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service, we’re promoting reuse and inching closer to a more circular future for fashion.”