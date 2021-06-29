Brooks Running has accelerated its commitment to the environment.

The company said on Tuesday that by 2040, it plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions through new climate action and sustainable consumption efforts, including a take-back program and a move to use 100% recycled polyester in its footwear by 2023.

Brooks said it will first reduce emissions via its “a robust climate roadmap” incorporating “key strategies to decarbonize, including converting factories to renewable electricity, converting textile yarns to low-impact dyeing processes and sourcing materials with recycled content.”

In partnership with carbon offset company ClimateCare, Brooks will “purchase high-quality carbon credits from projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere.” The projects are based in the U.S. as well as internationally. Brooks said it will start offsetting emissions with the latest iteration of its first carbon-neutral product, the Ghost running shoe, which launches July 1.

Related Brooks Running Celebrates Togetherness With New Victory Collection Jennifer Garner's Mom Jeans, V-Neck Tee & Athletic Sneakers Are Peak Parent Style Academy Sports & Brooks Launch Two New Sneakers as a Tribute to Frontline Workers

The running brand also plans to reduce its usage of non-renewable resources. Brooks will launch a take-back program in 2022, which it said “will lay the groundwork for a fully circular shoe in the years to come.” Additionally, the company committed to creating zero footwear waste for landfills and incineration by 2025.

“We believe that the run can change everything: your day, your life and even the world. But to make those benefits available to all, we need to participate on a global scale,” said David Kemp, senior manager of corporate responsibility at Brooks Running, in a statement. “We’ve charted our program to support United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and joined The Climate Pledge, because partnerships will be critical to achieving our ambitious goals.”