Allbirds Is Making Its Carbon Footprint Calculator Open-Source on Earth Day

Allbirds is set to make yet another one of its sustainable efforts open-sourced on Earth Day.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco-based footwear company will open-source a version of its Carbon Footprint Calculator online via Freethefootprint.com. Allbirds stated its third-party verified life cycle assessment tool has been critical in its sustainability mission, and with the success it has found using it, the company wants others to use it “to drive the fashion industry toward a greener future.”

“For too long, many brands have focused on marketing sustainability rather than actually implementing holistic, high-impact solutions — and to an extent, it’s worked,” Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Joey Zwillinger said in a statement. “If we want to continue pushing fashion toward a more sustainable future, we need brands to take responsibility for what they share with consumers. Having a key, universal identifier like Carbon Footprint to evaluate sustainability claims and force accountability from businesses is critical to drowning out the noise.”

What’s more, Allbirds said it knows consumer demand is the key to get brands to know “better for the planet” is “better for the bottom line.” Because of this, the company wants consumers to demand the fashion industry add carbon footprint labels to their products and sign a pledge that is on Change.org now. This pledge, Allbirds said, is a call to action for the industry to stop being vague and to start showing their carbon numbers. (Allbirds debuted its own carbon footprint labels for shoes and apparel in 2020.)

Further bolstering this effort, Allbirds confirmed it is running an ad in the Sunday edition of The New York Times — as well as newspapers in Japan, Germany and the U.K. — calling on its fashion industry competitors and heavy hitters such as Nike, H&M, Lululemon, Zara and others to be more transparent on their carbon emissions.