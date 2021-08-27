WSS Announces New Multi-Year Partnership With Los Angeles Dodgers

WSS has officially announced the Los Angeles Dodgers as its latest partner.

The retailer will participate in the baseball team’s games, events and Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation programs. Products from the new Dodgers partnership will also be displayed at WSS stores.

“We’re proud to partner with WSS, who like the Dodgers, is a community-minded company that is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Corey Norkin, the Dodger Vice President of Global Partnerships, in a statement. “Their roots in Southern California and locations throughout Los Angeles make them an ideal partner to help serve our community and we look forward to a great partnership for many years to come.”

This week, WSS and the Dodgers’ partnership will launch with a kickoff event at WSS’ Canoga Park store. The occasion will feature on-site broadcasting for the Dodgers’ pregame show by Dodgers AM 570 LA Sports, with an additional appearance by former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier. The event, which is open to the public, also features a range of prizes, raffles, games and live music on-site.

The Dodgers are WSS’ latest partnership in its 37 year-long history, following the retailer’s past partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. The upcoming Dodgers products will join the variety of footwear carried at the brand’s numerous nationwide stores from popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Converse, Reebok and Puma.