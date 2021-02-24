The Whitaker Group to Raise Money for Families Impacted by the Texas Winter Storm Through the Nike Waffle One Release

Last week, The Whitaker Group revealed a Nike Waffle One colorway exclusive to its banners. Today, the company announced how that shoe can help families affected by the winter storm in Texas.

The limited-edition shoe, which was originally slated to drop on Feb. 26, will now release on March 4. The Nike Waffle One will be available via draw, which will go live on Feb. 26 via Socialstatus.com, and customers will have the option of adding a donation. The effort is being done through The Whitaker Group’s nonprofit arm, The Whitaker Project, and all proceeds from the donation will go to Black and brown families in the Houston area.

“I’m sure there are people who are disappointed we are moving this launch, but that disappointment can’t match how Black and brown people in Houston are coping without power, food and water — in the midst of a year-long pandemic,” The Whitaker Group owner James Whitner said in a statement. “Our team in Houston is deeply affected as well. This is bigger than sneakers and fashion, this is about showing up where it’s most needed.”

There will still be only 500 pairs released of the Nike Waffle One colorway exclusive to The Whitaker Group, which will be individually numbered. It will come with a $120 retail price tag.

The limited-edition Nike Waffle One that is exclusive to The Whitaker Group. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Whitaker Group

The inspiration behind the sneaker comes in part from Bill Bowerman, the co-founder of Nike, and the original waffle maker story. As designed by Frank Cooke, the silhouette kicks off with a vintage midsole accented with a blue heel identifier as a nod to the 1972 Nike Waffle iteration. A sail underlay is then contrasted by white paneling and a stitched Swoosh, pulled together with sublimated laces aiming to reflect rust for a timeless appeal.

The accompanying paper securing the shoes in their box also tells the story of Bowerman with a modern twist as reimagined and created by New York-based artist, designer and creative director Pel Peltier.

This drop will mark the first-ever release of Nike’s newest Waffle silhouette.

The limited Nike Waffle One exclusive to The Whitaker Group. CREDIT: Courtesy of The Whitaker Group