Walmart Will Pay Supply Chain Associates an Average of $20.37 an Hour

Walmart is offering competitive wages to attract talent to its supply chain roles.

The big box retailer is currently looking to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates and 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices.

According to Walmart job postings on Indeed, supply chain roles at Walmart can pay between $19.25 and $36.80 an hour, depending on the job. Walmart said that the average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour. To help fill these roles, Walmart is holding a national supply chain hiring event in stores on Nov. 3 and 4.

Open roles include order fillers, lift drivers, warehouse associates, power equipment operators, freight handlers, technicians and more.

Factory shutdowns, port congestion, and shipping delays have made repairing supply chain operations a top priority for retailers this quarter. In addition to hiring more supply chain workers, Walmart said last quarter that it was securing supply early and chartering vessels to prepare for Q3 and Q4.

Walmart executives also announced in a meeting with President Biden in October that the retailer would expand night time hours to help process the influx of containers at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Walmart said the expansion of its overnight hours could help it increase the number of processed containers by up to 50%, allowing for cargo to be moved off docks in a quicker fashion.

Walmart is among many retailers currently offering a slew of benefits and competitive wages for new employees as it looks to meet holiday hiring targets amid a labor shortage.

Lululemon, Under Armour and Tapestry have also announced wage increases this year. Target said it would offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season. Kohl’s is offering hourly store, distribution center and e-commerce fulfillment center employees who work through the holidays a bonus of between $100 and $400.

Even Amazon is feeling the sting of the labor shortages. The e-commerce giant missed earnings estimates last week, partly as a result of costs related to inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain slowdowns. Amazon currently offers workers a starting salary of of up to $18 per hour with an additional $3 per hour depending on location. It also offers sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000.