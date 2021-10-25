×
Walmart Will Close on Thanksgiving For the Second Year in a Row

By Ella Chochrek
Walmart , store
A Walmart store exterior.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

For the second year in a row, Walmart will close its doors on Thanksgiving.

The Bentonville, Ark.-based company said in June it will close all U.S.-based Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. Sam’s Club locations will also be shut for the day, as they have in previous years.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, EVP and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Walmart operates over 5,339 retail units in the U.S., including 4,740 Walmart stores and 599 Sam’s Club stores. The big-box chain will operate regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will reveal store hours for Black Friday at a later date.

Before 2020, Walmart would generally operate with normal store hours on Thanksgiving Day, keeping portions of the store roped off until Black Friday deals started later in the day. Last year was the first year that Walmart decided to close on Thanksgiving. In 2019, Black Friday sales kicked off at 6 p.m. These sales tend to draw big crowds into (and outside) the retailer’s outposts.
Other retailers have announced that they will be closed this year as well. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, announced earlier this month that it will keep its locations closed on Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day, this year. Simon’s properties will reopen to the public on Black Friday. REI Co-op, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Kohl’s have also said that they will be closed for business on Thanksgiving.

As the holiday season approaches, Walmart has stepped up its recruitment efforts in order to hire 150,000 new U.S. store associates. The chain is also aiming to fill 20,000 supply chain roles across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and transportation offices.

