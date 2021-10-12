Urban Outfitters Launches a Resale Marketplace as the Secondhand Industry Soars

Updated Oct. 12: Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is getting into resale.

The retailer on Tuesday launched a resale marketplace for shoppers to buy and sell men’s, women’s and kids’ clothing. The service is powered by Nuuly Thrift, a peer-to-peer marketplace platform.

URBN, whose brands include Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain and Urban Outfitters, initially launched Nuuly as a subscription service for renting women’s apparel in May 2019. Via Nuuly Thrift, consumers can buy and sell clothing from any brand, URBN or not. Proceeds from each sale can either be transferred directly to a bank account or redeemed for “Nuuly Cash,” which is worth 10% more when spent on Nuuly Thrift or on any URBN brand.