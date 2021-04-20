Under Armour Scales Back Global HQ Plans as Pandemic Reshapes Work

An aerial view of Under Armour's new global headquarters at Port Covington in Baltimore.

Under Armour is downsizing its future headquarters in its home city of Baltimore.

The sportswear giant has announced plans to scale back its global corporate and Americas regional functions into a 50-acre site in Port Covington, which it purchased five years ago.

According to Under Armour, the headquarters — expected to be fully occupied by 2025 — was reimagined as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reshape the work environment through the now-pervasive hybrid home-and-office model. The location will include retail and office spaces, an NCAA-regulation track-and-field facility, as well as multi-sport playing field and basketball courts.

“The campus will represent the future of performance grounded in innovation that embodies the ethos we live, breathe and sweat as a team every single day,” president and CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement. “We are excited to continue our commitment to the city of Baltimore and provide an even better workspace for teammates, a new retail location and a best-in-class athletic facility as we plan for the future of the brand.”

SVP of real estate Neil Jurgens added that the headquarters will be built with “several sustainable and intelligent building design features” in alignment with the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. Under Armour recently announced goals to use 80% renewable energy by 2025 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% before 2030.

Back in 2016, the athletic apparel and footwear chain projected that the property would house more than 10,000 workers across 3.9 million square feet of office, manufacturing and athletic space. At the time, it suggested that the campus would be constructed over two decades and include a 100,000-square-foot manufacturing hub plus a 7,000-seat stadium on the waterfront.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal, the headquarters scales back the company’s real estate footprint in Baltimore by 40%. It currently has an office space less than three miles away at Tide Point and another at the City Garage business center, which is also located in Port Covington.

Today, Under Armour has about 1,700 employees based in the city. (In September, it revealed that it would cut about 600 jobs primarily in its global corporate workforce.) FN has reached out to the company for further comment on the consolidation.