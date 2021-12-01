Toys “R” Us Will Open a Flagship Store in American Dream Mall

Toys ‘R’ Us’ comeback is in full swing.

WHP Global, the toy retailer’s parent company, is opening a new flagship store inside the American Dream mall in Bergen County, New Jersey. Slated to open later this month, the two-story 20,000-square-foot store will mark the first physical Toys “R” Us store to open since before the pandemic.

“American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families. Debuting our first Toys “R” Us flagship here is a no-brainer,” said Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys “R” Us chairman and CEO. “The Toy “R” Us brand is big and growing fast. Today we have over 900 stores and e-commerce sites operating across 25 countries outside the USA, and now our USA expansion plans are in high gear, propelling us into the next chapter of growth for our global brand.”

The news comes shortly after Macy’s announced it would sell products from Toys “R” Us in more than 400 stores and online through a partnership with WHP Global, the brand management company that acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids in March. After Toys ‘R’ Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2017, Tru Kids bought the company’s brands and intellectual property.

Under Tru Brands, Toys “R” Us opened up two physical locations in 2019 via a partnership with experiential retail tech start-up b8ta. The stores — located in the Galleria mall in Houston and in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. — were ultimately closed due to the pandemic.

In 2019, Target partnered with Tru Brands to power the toy retailer’s digital and fulfillment services. At the time, those who shopped on ToysRUs.com would be redirected to Target.com to make a purchase. In August of 2020, Tru Brands switched over to Amazon.

Toys “R” Us products are already available online at Macy.com, with shop-in-shops-slated to open in 2022.