Skechers & Teva Top List of 25 Fastest-Growing Activewear Brands According to Web Traffic

As activewear sales increase, smaller brands are gaining more share in the market.

Similarweb, which analyzes web traffic data, has published a report that highlights the 25 fastest-growing activewear brands, according to web traffic. The list ranks the brands according to quarter-over-quarter website traffic growth and is limited to websites with at least 10,000 monthly visitors.

Footwear brands and retailers on the list included Skechers, Teva, JD Sports, Outdoor Voices, SportsShoes.com, Frogg Toggs and more.

Overall, the data demonstrated that while smaller emerging activewear brands are winning over consumers, certain legacy brands that have adapted to shifting trends, such as Teva (+179%), Speedo (+70%) and Skechers (+43%) are also gaining share.

The report noted that 44% of the top brands on the list reflected a consumer interest in performance for outdoor activities.

“Across the activewear category, we see growth among brands that are capitalizing on consumer needs and targeting shoppers efficiently,” Lucas Pettinato, Similarweb’s e-commerce industry consultant, wrote in the report. “Brand-owned (D2C) sites, retailers and legacy brands have all made this quarter’s list, showing that growth is not limited a single segment.”

Modli, a women’s swimwear brand, was the fastest-growing brand on the list, with a 979% increase in traffic since Q1.

Skechers received an additional 10 million visitors in Q2 over Q1, which SimilarWeb attributed to a cross-channel strategy that includes direct visits, organic and paid search, and referrals.

“Other brands can learn from Skechers’ efficiencies to improve their own marketing efforts,” Pettinato said.

Similarweb’s Ranking of the Fastest-Growing Activewear Sites for Q2. CREDIT: SimilarWeb

Activewear sales increased more than 40% in the first half of 2021 compared with last year, and more than 25% compared to 2019, according to a July 30 report from Matt Powell, senior sports industry adviser for The NPD Group Inc. Activewear grew more than athletic footwear in the first half of 2021, with women’s activewear up 40% and men’s and children’s rising 45%, compared to 2020.

According to Powell, Nike ceded share to other brands in the women’s activewear market in the first half of 2021. In the athletic footwear category, Nike and Adidas ceded share to smaller brands such as Brooks and Skechers.