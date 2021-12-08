TJ Maxx & Marshalls Become the First Company to Require Booster Shot For Office Employees

Despite the threat of the Omicron variant, many U.S. employers are still mandating employees to return to offices. And in at least one case, they’re upping their vaccine requirements.

TJX Companies, the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, is mandating that all of its eligible office employees obtain a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work. The Framingham, Mass.-based company previously mandated that all U.S. home and regional office associates to be fully vaccinated by November 1.

The booster mandate will apply to office workers and exclude employees in stores or distribution centers.

“We will require booster shots for vaccinated U.S. Office Associates as part of our U.S. Office vaccine mandate once eligible (i.e., two months following a one-dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or six months following the last shot of two-dose vaccination (Moderna/Pfizer),” a TJX spokesperson told FN in a statement. “Those who received vaccinations after June 1, 2021 will generally have up to eight months following the date of their final two-dose vaccine and four months following the date of their one-dose vaccine. This booster requirement applies to our U.S. offices associates only, and not our store or distribution center associates.”

Related NYC Retailers Mixed on Vaccine Mandate Expansion to Private Sector We Shopped at TJ Maxx to See The Impact of Inflation and Shipping Delays -- Here's What We Saw 4 Reasons the Retail Industry Isn't Thrilled About Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

With this announcement, TJX becomes the first retail company to require its staff to receive a booster shot in order to return to the office. Other companies like Nike and Under Armour have laid out company vaccine mandates, but none have yet made public updates to include the booster shot.

According to the White House, over 41 million Americans have received a booster shot, which includes including half of eligible seniors.

In a previous statement, TJX Companies said it would provide accommodations to employees who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons.