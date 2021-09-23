ThredUp & Madewell Launch Brooklyn Pop-Up Shop That’s Stocked Entirely With Secondhand Clothes

Visitors can shop for denim, dresses, jackets, sweaters, tees, and more, all ranging from $10 to $40.

ThredUp is taking shopping full circle — literally. On Thursday, the online consignment and thrift store launched an in-person pop-up shop in partnership with Madewell that’s stocked entirely with secondhand clothes.

Located in Brooklyn, New York, the store is a limited-edition extension of the online Madewell Forever denim resale experience that launched in July. Inside the pop-up, consumers will find a range of 100% secondhand Madewell product that is sourced from ThredUp. Retailing from $10 to $40, denim, dresses, jackets, sweaters, tees, and more is available to purchase.

Visitors can shop for denim, dresses, jackets, sweaters, tees, and more, all ranging from $10 to $40. CREDIT: Courtesy of ThredUp

The goal is to extend the lifecycle of clothing and challenge the traditional structure of retail. The store features QR codes at each clothing station, for instance, allowing ThredUp a chance to offer a deep dive into how to buy, wear, care, and pass on clothes that is beneficial for the planet.

According to Thredup’s 2021 Resale Report and research from Green Story Inc., every time a consumer shops used instead of new, carbon emissions are reduced by 82%.

In addition to shopping, visitors can bring their own clothes to be expertly repaired on-site. The store also offers clothes purchased to be tailored onsite for the perfect fit.

To date, ThredUp has processed over 125 million articles of clothing. CREDIT: Courtesy of ThredUp

For this store, ThredUp and Madewell reused old Madewell tote bags and screen printed over the previous designs to ensure no packaging materials would be created net new or wasted. ThredUpClean Out Kits will be also available in store to help consumers keep clothes in use and out of landfills.

Located at 89 N. 6th Street in Williamsburg, the pop-up will remain open today through Oct. 31.