Nashville Boutique Rooted and the Tennessee Titans Collaborate on a Stylish Apparel Range

By Peter Verry
John Gotty Rooted Tennessee Titans.
John Gotty for Rooted x Tennessee Titans.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rooted

Rooted and the Titans are both revered by Tennessee. Now, the two have a collaborative apparel range to shop that fans of the boutique and the NFL franchise are sure to love.

Starting tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET, consumers can shop a collaborative clothing line on Stay-rooted.com that includes two shirts, a crewneck sweatshirt, pants and a jacket. The looks can also be purchased at Rooted, which is located at 62 Hermitage Ave. in Nashville.

“This is the type of project that people could only dream about,” Rooted co-founder Jaime Bacalan said in a statement. “To be able to merge the Tennessee Titans with Rooted, our passion project, doesn’t get any better. We are excited to share this with our community and Titans fans everywhere.”

Although there is no footwear in this collection, Tennessee Titans SVP and chief marketing and revenue officer Gil Beverly is confident local sneakerheads will gravitate toward this apparel range.

“When we first met with Rooted, we knew we were dealing with a very special brand built on the talents and dedication of its people,” Tennessee Titans SVP and chief marketing and revenue officer Gil Beverly said in a statement. “Their products are well-made and thoughtfully designed, and they already have quite the following amongst our sneakerhead fans. We know our fans will love the items they’ve designed and can’t wait to see them out in the streets of Nashville.”

To promote the range, several celebrities with local ties were shot in the apparel for a campaign including former NFL running back Chris Johnson, rap star Jelly Roll and iconic singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow.

In addition to the apparel range, Rooted has a launch party scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET at the store, which will include appearances by Titans cheerleaders and the team’s mascot, T-Rac. Also, Rooted confirmed via statement that the Titans will support the project via social media and through video content during its Thursday Night Football game at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 23.

NFL Chris Johnson Rooted Tennessee Titans apparel
Former NFL running back Chris Johnson in the Rooted x Tennessee Titans apparel.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rooted
Rooted Tennessee Titans Workwear Jacket
Rooted x Tennessee Titans Workwear Jacket.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rooted
Rooted Tennessee Titans Painter Pant
Rooted x Tennessee Titans Painter Pant.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rooted
Rooted Tennessee Titans King shirt
Rooted x Tennessee Titans King T-shirt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rooted
Rooted Tennessee Titans crewneck sweatshirt
Rooted x Tennessee Titans crewneck sweatshirt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rooted
Rooted Tennessee Titans anime T-shirt
Rooted x Tennessee Titans anime T-shirt.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rooted
