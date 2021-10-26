Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For the Second Year in a Row

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Following Walmart‘s lead amidst the ongoing pandemic, Target will close on Thanksgiving Day for the second consecutive year.

The retail giant closed its doors last year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Target said in a statement: “The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day. This is just one example of how our evolving strategy is meeting the needs of our business and our guests.”

A Target store in Richmond, Texas. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Target and Walmart aren’t the only stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving this year. Other big-box retailers including Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Foot Locker, Macy’s, Costco, Bed Bath & Beyond and REI will all shut down on Turkey Day.

However, while Target stores will be shuttered on the 25th, the company launched its holiday deals in stores and online already, so customers can shop to their heart’s content all season long.

A Target employee wearing a mask. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Earlier this month, as retail staffing shortages continue, Target announced that it will offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season.

“This is just one more way of expressing our deep gratitude for your significant contributions,” Target’s chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer wrote in a note to Target employees.

Moreover, Target intends to hire an additional 100,000 seasonal and 30,000 supply chain employees for the holiday season and offer its store employees an additional 5 million hours this holiday season.