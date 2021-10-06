Target Will Pay Employees an Extra $2 an Hour for Weekends and Holidays This Season

As retail staffing shortages continue, Target is making moves to attract and retain talent this holiday season.

The big box retailer announced said Tuesday that it will offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season. Hourly store, service center, and certain headquarters employees will be eligible for the pay increase on Saturdays and Sundays between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19, as well as Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26. Hourly supply chain employees will see the pay bump during a two-week period between Oct. 10 and Dec. 18.

“This is just one more way of expressing our deep gratitude for your significant contributions,” Target’s chief human resources officer Melissa Kremer wrote in a note to Target employees on Tuesday. “Thank you for the many ways you bring joy to all families and for all you do to make Target a place where we can care, grow and win together.”

Related Holiday Shopping Season Kicks Off Earlier Than Usual as Amazon Rolls Out Black Friday Deals With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Retailers With the Highest Starting Pay Round Out Your Fall Wardrobe With These Ultra-Stylish Target Shoes

Target’s announcement comes after the retailer said it plans to hire an additional 100,000 seasonal and 30,000 supply chain employees for the holiday season. Overall, Target plans to offer its store employees an additional 5 million hours this holiday season.

Like other retailers, Target has been impacted by a general worker shortage across the U.S., and has introduced pay increases to help carry out its ambitious hiring goals. Other retailers, such as Lululemon, Under Armour and Tapestry, have also announced wage increases this year.

Additionally, retailers like Target are preparing for what experts have predicted will be an earlier-than-usual shopping season this year. Global supply chain slowdowns, including shipping delays, port congestion, and factory shutdowns, will likely encourage shoppers to complete their seasonal purchases well in advance of the holidays in order to secure product in time.