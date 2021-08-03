Target Announces New Face Mask Policy Following Updated CDC Guidance

A store associate wears a face mask and gloves at the Order Pickup station at a Target store on campus at he University of California, San Diego.

In a new update, Target unfolds its new face mask policy that applies to all of its stores nationwide.

“Target continues to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated team members and guests at all stores across the country,” the statement, effective Aug. 3, said. “Based on the CDC’s updated guidance, we require face coverings for our team members and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests in areas with substantial or high risk of transmission, as defined by the CDC. We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely.”

While employees must wear face masks, Target recommends that customers wear them in-store, however it is not a requirement.

The new face mask policy comes after last year’s face mask requirement that recommended employees and customers to both wear face masks when inside the Minneapolis-based retailer’s stores nationwide.

A worker sanitizes shopping carts at a Target store on campus at the University of California, San Diego. CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

In a general statement about the virus and the store’s efforts, Target said that it’s doing everything it can to help mitigate infections and spreads.

“We’ve taken a number of steps in support of our team and guests, including increased safety and disinfecting measures, enhanced pay and benefits and partnering with CVS to offer vaccines in our stores,” the statement said. “With the safety of team members and guests as our top priority, we’ll continue using CDC guidance to inform our decisions and communicate regularly as our coronavirus policies evolve.”